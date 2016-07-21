Dr. Michael Huels, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Huels, DPM
Dr. Michael Huels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital.
Alton Podiatry Clinic PC3535 College Ave, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-2316
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very empathetic, truly cares about patients. He also spends time with the patient explaining the background and treatment of injuries. He never seems rushed. The support staff are also very friendly.
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851427819
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Huels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huels has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huels.
