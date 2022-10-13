Dr. Michael Hubers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hubers, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hubers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Troy Orthopedics Associates1350 Kirts Blvd Ste 160, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 244-9426
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hubers has done both my hips going back 18 years and they are serving me beautifully. Always a pleasure to visit Dr. Hubers whose bedside manner is always attentive, warm and friendly. I always feel very safe and secure while under his care.
About Dr. Michael Hubers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
