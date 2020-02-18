Overview

Dr. Michael Huber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ashley County Medical Center and Bradley County Medical Center.



Dr. Huber works at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Crossett, AR, North Little Rock, AR and Warren, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.