Dr. Michael Hubbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hubbell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Hubbell works at
Locations
Multicare Valley Hospital12606 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 924-6650
- 2 801 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Hubbell for a second opinion after being advised to have sinus surgery. He was incredibly professional and kind and far more informative and willing to answer questions than an ENT specialist I saw previously. He was patient with my hesitations and explained risks and reasoning clearly and transparently. He performed the surgery, which went well, and has remained attentive and caring through the post-surgery process. Not to mention, the surgery itself has significantly improved my quality of life.
About Dr. Michael Hubbell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932309135
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hubbell works at
Dr. Hubbell has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbell, there are benefits to both methods.