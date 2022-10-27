See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Michael Huang, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (279)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Huang works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Glenoid Labrum Tear and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
    4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7669
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Campus
    1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 279 ratings
    Patient Ratings (279)
    5 Star
    (255)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr Huang after both right and left hip labral reconstructions. He is excellent at explaining the whole process and even provides video and photos of the actual surgery. Dr Huang is very experienced in these surgeries which gave me great peace of mind. My right hip was done 9 months ago and it felt great mountain biking, weight lifting and throughout everyday life. My left hip was done just two weeks ago. It’s very important to find a surgeon you can trust and equally important to follow up and be consistent with PT!
    About Dr. Michael Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962515098
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

