Dr. Michael Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Campus1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
I highly recommend Dr Huang after both right and left hip labral reconstructions. He is excellent at explaining the whole process and even provides video and photos of the actual surgery. Dr Huang is very experienced in these surgeries which gave me great peace of mind. My right hip was done 9 months ago and it felt great mountain biking, weight lifting and throughout everyday life. My left hip was done just two weeks ago. It’s very important to find a surgeon you can trust and equally important to follow up and be consistent with PT!
About Dr. Michael Huang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1962515098
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Glenoid Labrum Tear and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
279 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.