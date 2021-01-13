Dr. Michael Huang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Huang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Huang, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Huang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
247 Heart & Vascular Care3084 State Route 27, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (848) 279-0781
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
He is a very intelligent man, and was a great help to both my husband and me.
About Dr. Michael Huang, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1659566628
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.