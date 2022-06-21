Overview

Dr. Michael Hsu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



Dr. Hsu works at ST ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Fort Thomas, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.