Dr. Michael Hsu, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
5 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Michael Hsu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hsu works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 905-6478
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Michael Hsu, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821454489
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hsu works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hsu’s profile.

Dr. Hsu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

