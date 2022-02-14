Overview

Dr. Michael Hsia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hsia works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.