Overview

Dr. Michael Howell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Howell works at Adult & Pediatric Urgent Care in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Moorpark, CA and North Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.