Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Michael Howard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Travis AFB, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Howard works at David Grant Usaf Medical Center in Travis AFB, CA with other offices in Knoxville, TN and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    David Grant Usaf Medical Center
    101 Bodin Cir, Travis AFB, CA 94535 (707) 423-3735
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2
    Hovis Orthopaedic Clinic PC
    10810 Parkside Dr # 211, Knoxville, TN 37934 (865) 251-3030
  3
    Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 (972) 250-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Elbow Bursitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Dupuytren's Contracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Systemic Chondromalacia
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Wrist Fracture
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Howard is professional, and did a great job answering all my questions and helping me through the recovery! 5 stars all the way!
    — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Howard, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    19 years of experience
    English
    1568586550
    Education & Certifications

    Allegheny General Hosptial / Drexel College Of Medicine
    Mount Carmel Regional Medical Center
    University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Mid America Nazarene University, Olathe, Kansas
    Orthopedic Surgery
