Overview

Dr. Michael Howard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Travis AFB, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Howard works at David Grant Usaf Medical Center in Travis AFB, CA with other offices in Knoxville, TN and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.