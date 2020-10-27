Dr. Michael Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Howard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services1000 N Westmoreland Rd # B, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (224) 271-4250
NorthShore Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery501 Skokie Blvd Ste 250, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 504-2300
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Dr. Howard is by far one of the best doctors I have ever come across. He is very welcoming, truly cares about his patients, is understanding of any/all my concerns, and performs high-quality work. He was the first and the only consult I had as I was deciding on surgery. After meeting with him and having him spend over an hour talking to me about the procedure, the recovery process, what should be expected long term, answering all of my questions, and more, I knew that I had no reason to look any further for another surgeon. After surgery, Dr. Howard and his team were extremely accommodating at my post-op appointments. I walked out of each appointment happier than when I walked in, which I did not think was possible! This procedure was life-changing and I could not thank him enough. I HIGHLY recommend choosing Dr. Howard and his team. You will not be disappointed.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1366542789
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Emory University
- Illinois Wesleyan university
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard speaks Arabic and Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
