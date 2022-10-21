Overview

Dr. Michael House, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. House works at Iu Health Dermatology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Abdominoplasty and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.