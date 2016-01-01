See All Nephrologists in Lansing, MI
Dr. Michael Hourani, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Hourani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.

Dr. Hourani works at Ingham Nephrology and Hypertension in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients.

    Michael R. Hourani MD PC
    405 W Greenlawn Ave Ste 230, Lansing, MI 48910 (517) 485-8217

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mclaren Greater Lansing

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

    About Dr. Michael Hourani, MD

    Nephrology
    English
    1114954039
    Mi State University Clinical Center
    UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
    Dr. Michael Hourani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hourani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hourani works at Ingham Nephrology and Hypertension in Lansing, MI.

    Dr. Hourani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hourani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hourani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

