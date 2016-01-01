Dr. Michael Hourani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hourani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hourani, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hourani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Dr. Hourani works at
Locations
Michael R. Hourani MD PC405 W Greenlawn Ave Ste 230, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 485-8217
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hourani, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1114954039
Education & Certifications
- Mi State University Clinical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
Dr. Hourani works at
