Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM

Podiatry
5 (535)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Horwitz works at Feet For Life in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Feet For Life
    8637 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 937-7473
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CleanSpa
    17280 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 203, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 387-9496

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Burning Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 535 ratings
    Patient Ratings (535)
    5 Star
    (500)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 04, 2022
    After 6 months of intense pain Dr. Horwitz was able to access what was going on, recommend and provide treatment with great results.
    Rebecca S. — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Podiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, French, Russian and Spanish
    • 1689762429
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Memorial Hospital in Harvard, Illinois|Lincoln West Hospital In Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horwitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horwitz has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    535 patients have reviewed Dr. Horwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horwitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

