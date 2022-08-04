Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Feet For Life8637 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 937-7473MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 2:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CleanSpa17280 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 203, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (501) 387-9496
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
After 6 months of intense pain Dr. Horwitz was able to access what was going on, recommend and provide treatment with great results.
About Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- Harvard Memorial Hospital in Harvard, Illinois|Lincoln West Hospital In Chicago
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Horwitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horwitz accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horwitz has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horwitz speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
535 patients have reviewed Dr. Horwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horwitz.
