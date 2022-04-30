Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Horowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Horowitz works at
Heart Care Bluffton1887 Kingsley Ave Ste 1900, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 606-9949Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Dr.Horowitz performed decompression surgery for Trigémino Neuralgia. I suffered from this debilitating illness for over 12 years. I was from out of state. I had a video conference with Dr Horowitz. The Dr couldn’t have explained all the details any better. I felt at ease and confident Going into the surgery. I had the surgery on 3-25-22 . Dr Horowitz Gave me my life back. I am pain free and internally great full to him and his remarcable staff. Dialis Bosch. York PA
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1881662716
- University Of Texas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery

