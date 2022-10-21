See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Golden, CO
Dr. Michael Horner, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (200)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Horner, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Horner works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO and Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center PC
    660 Golden Ridge Rd Ste 250, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 273-7321
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Highlands Ranch
    1060 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    South Office
    7851 S Elati St Ste 103, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 497-6170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 200 ratings
    Patient Ratings (200)
    5 Star
    (182)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. H Is straight forward and clear on your diagnosis and treatment options. I felt his advice was practical. I got an injection which provided almost immediate relief, following up with physical therapy. Very happy with care at this point.
    Jim F — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Horner, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225239148
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University-Electrodiagnostic Medicine
    Residency
    • Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital
    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Horner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horner has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    200 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

