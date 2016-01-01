Overview

Dr. Michael Horn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Horn works at Practice in Mount Sterling, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

