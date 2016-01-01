Dr. Michael Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Horn, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Horn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Horn works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center227 Falcon Dr Ste 103, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Horn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Horn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn works at
Dr. Horn has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
