Dr. Michael Horn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Horn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Horn works at The Michael Horn Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Michael Horn Center for Cosmetic Surgery
    60 E Delaware Pl Fl 15, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 202-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Body Disproportion
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Aging Face
Body Disproportion
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Michael Horn, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Assyrian, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1326230434
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Loyola University
Medical Education
  • Loyola University Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • Kenyon College
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Horn works at The Michael Horn Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Horn’s profile.

Dr. Horn speaks Assyrian, Russian and Spanish.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

