Dr. Michael Horn, MD
Dr. Michael Horn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
The Michael Horn Center for Cosmetic Surgery60 E Delaware Pl Fl 15, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 202-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
I love coming to Dr. Horn's office! All of the women that work there are friendly and the sweetest. Thank You.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Assyrian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- Loyola University Medical School
- Kenyon College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn works at
Dr. Horn speaks Assyrian, Russian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
