Dr. Michael Horaist, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Horaist, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Locations
Lafayette Office1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 310, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Michael Horaist, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922218239
Education & Certifications
- LSU Med Ctr
- LSU
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horaist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horaist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horaist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horaist has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horaist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Horaist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horaist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horaist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horaist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.