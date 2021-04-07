Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hopkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hopkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Hopkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Center P.c.2207 San Pedro Dr Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 884-4242
-
2
Turning Pointe Healthpc4101 Morris St NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 615-7972
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hopkins?
I highly recommend Dr. Hopkins. I had an abdominoplasty 6+ years ago. No drains, easy recovery. Excellent skill, professional team! Thorough information.
About Dr. Michael Hopkins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1497821581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.