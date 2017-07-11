Dr. Michael Hopen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hopen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hopen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwood, IN.
Dr. Hopen works at
Locations
1
Indiana Eye Clinic LLC30 N Emerson Ave, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 881-3937
2
Abrams Eyecare Associates3850 Shore Dr Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 293-1420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
Indianapolis Ophthalmology11455 N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 846-4223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Hopen to anyone. He is very thorough. I have an usual eye issue; something you don't see every day, and he's been excellent to work with. He was the one the figured out I had a much larger problem than just an eye issue.
About Dr. Michael Hopen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
