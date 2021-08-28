Dr. Michael Hoosien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoosien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hoosien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hoosien, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Hoosien works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoosien?
I have had a few visits. Have had a couple of cardioversions and an ablation. It is always a pleasure to see him, he is well informed, listens to you in a casual yet professional way. Offers options when they are available. His staff is likewise very helpful. Actually look forward to seeing him, how often can you say that about yoour doctor Very nice.
About Dr. Michael Hoosien, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134362627
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoosien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoosien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoosien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoosien works at
Dr. Hoosien has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoosien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoosien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoosien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoosien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoosien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.