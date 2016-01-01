Dr. Michael Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hood, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Hood works at
Locations
Retina Vitreous Center1008 NW 139TH STREET PKWY, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 607-6699
Quest Diagnostics1455 S Douglas Blvd Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 607-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hood, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1386932333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood works at
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.