Overview

Dr. Michael Hood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Hood works at Retina Vitreous Center in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.