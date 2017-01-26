Dr. Michael Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
-
1
Trinity Medical Cardiology3091 William St, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Directions (716) 822-3098Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Trinity Medical Cardiology4855 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 648-0896Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
My husband has been a patient of Doctor Hong for 8 years. We've never felt such trust and confidence in a specialist as we do with him. His straightforward explanations of my husband's issues help us navigate through stressful times, and knowledge is empowerment. We always feel reassured after a check up with Dr. Hong, and know we are in good hands. We truly believe he cares, and he has referred us to a pulmonologist when my husband required it. We trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Michael Hong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760595771
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.