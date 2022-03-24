Dr. Michael Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Holt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
-
1
UT Medical Center1926 Alcoa Hwy Ste 210, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 546-2663
-
2
Orthotennessee Orthotics11440 Parkside Dr Ste 110, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holt?
He is amazing fixed my husband knee Ans he doing great ! Great bedside manner and best surgeon ever
About Dr. Michael Holt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104893148
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clin
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Replacement and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.