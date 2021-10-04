Overview

Dr. Michael Holmstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.