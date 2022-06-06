Overview

Dr. Michael Holmes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Holmes works at Cardiology Associates in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Cooperstown, NY and Gloversville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.