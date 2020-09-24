Overview

Dr. Michael Hollander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Hollander works at Thomas J Hopkins MD in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.