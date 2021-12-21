Dr. Michael Hold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hold, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Hold works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Ob.gyn. of West Houston Llp18300 Katy Fwy Ste 315, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 365-2900
-
2
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
-
3
Women's Health Care Center of Houston929 Gessner Rd Ste 2225, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 365-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hold?
Dr Hold is the best ! He is very knowledgeable, caring, and confident. He provided the best surgical experience.
About Dr. Michael Hold, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851595425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hold works at
Dr. Hold speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.