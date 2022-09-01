See All Dermatologists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Michael Hohnadel, DO

Dermatology
3 (38)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Hohnadel, DO is a Dermatologist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.

Dr. Hohnadel works at Rio Valley Dermatology in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rio Valley Dermatology PA
    864 Central Blvd Ste 3000, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 546-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Michael Hohnadel, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477646537
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hohnadel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hohnadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hohnadel works at Rio Valley Dermatology in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hohnadel’s profile.

    Dr. Hohnadel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hohnadel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hohnadel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hohnadel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hohnadel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hohnadel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

