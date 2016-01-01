Dr. Michael Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hogan works at
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network3900 St Francis Way Ste 200, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 775-2800
Cardiology - Logansport1201 Michigan Ave Ste LL50, Logansport, IN 46947 Directions (574) 753-1407
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hogan, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
