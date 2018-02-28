Overview

Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at Bay Rheumatology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.