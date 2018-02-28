Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Rheumatology M.d. PC560 Northern Blvd Ste 107, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 498-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Hoffman has been caring for my 96 mother for over 5 years. He is smart, kind, compassionate and caring. I can say the same about his office staff. We are very fortunate to have found him.
About Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1831190008
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Special Surgery
- Bronx Muni Hospital Med Center
- Maimonides Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.