Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2 Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It’s hard to get my son to see anyone else. All these people really care about their patients. They go out of their way to help get you in when needed.
About Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1396796447
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
