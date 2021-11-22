Overview

Dr. Michael Hoffman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Hoffman works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Harris, NY, Warwick, NY and Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.