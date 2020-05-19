Overview

Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Hoffer works at University of Miami Ear Institute, Miami, FL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.