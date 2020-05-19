See All Otolaryngologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Hoffer works at University of Miami Ear Institute, Miami, FL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Don Soffer Clinical Research Center
    1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2020
    I was able to schedule a same-day appt (during the COVID-time) with Dr. Hoffer for what ended up being an ear infection that was causing me way too much discomfort and intermittent pain. Dr. Hoffer & the attending resident provided me with thorough care, clear explanations of the problem & how to alleviate it, and while I was there checked my other unaffected ear and cleaned out too many years of earwax. I left knowing the proper next steps, with the prescription called into my CVS, a follow-up appt scheduled for next week, & feeling very confident that I received grade A+ care...I highly recommend Dr. Hoffer & the entire Univ. of Miami ENT department :)
    Middle-aged ear infection — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821069626
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
