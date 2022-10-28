Overview

Dr. Michael Hoenig, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Hoenig works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Duncan, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.