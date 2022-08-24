Dr. Michael Hoeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hoeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hoeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hoeh works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group100 Spalding Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoeh?
Takes time to make sure the patient understands the issues and solutions
About Dr. Michael Hoeh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1558682351
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Rush University Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoeh works at
Dr. Hoeh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.