Overview

Dr. Michael Hodge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Hodge works at Surgical Group Johnson City in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.