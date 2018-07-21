Dr. Michael Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hodge, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hodge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Hodge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Group Johnson City2333 Knob Creek Rd Ste 16, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 975-0764
-
2
Franklin Woods Community Hospital Laboratory300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 975-0764
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodge?
Dr Hodge was incredibly kind, caring and informative. He took great care of my husband.
About Dr. Michael Hodge, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1588641187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodge works at
Dr. Hodge has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.