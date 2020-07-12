Overview

Dr. Michael Hodde, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Hodde works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

