Dr. Michael Hochman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hochman works at Michael A Hochman MD in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Corneal Erosion and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.