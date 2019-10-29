Dr. Michael Hochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hochman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hochman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hochman works at
Locations
Laredo Office5313 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-8310
Clear Vision Express Ltd.5401 McPherson Rd Ste 13, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 704-5014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best in Laredo, for sure. busy clinic, but he takes his time with you.
About Dr. Michael Hochman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073527669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hochman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochman has seen patients for Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Corneal Erosion and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochman.
