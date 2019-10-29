See All Ophthalmologists in Laredo, TX
Dr. Michael Hochman, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Hochman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hochman works at Michael A Hochman MD in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Corneal Erosion and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laredo Office
    5313 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 795-8310
  2. 2
    Clear Vision Express Ltd.
    5401 McPherson Rd Ste 13, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 704-5014

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 29, 2019
    Best in Laredo, for sure. busy clinic, but he takes his time with you.
    About Dr. Michael Hochman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073527669
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hochman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hochman works at Michael A Hochman MD in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hochman’s profile.

    Dr. Hochman has seen patients for Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Corneal Erosion and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

