Dr. Michael Hoang, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hoang, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hoang, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Hoang works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of West Melbourne715 Palm Bay Rd NE Unit 107, West Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 291-8690MondayClosedTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?
About Dr. Michael Hoang, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1952830580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.