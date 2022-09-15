See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Michael Hirt, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Hirt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Hirt works at Center For Integrative Medicine in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tarzana
    5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 220, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 345-2848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Was in a terrible bind with a bad case of anemia, Dr. Hirt's office and his nurse Valerie worked above and beyond to help this long process go through. They followed up with calls and I was always in good hands. Dr. Hirt has always been about treating the whole body, watching all levels of blood, cholesterol, looking for early markers for cancer, disease and staying on board with his health regiment (which also include a few supplements) my overall health has maintained exceptional.
    — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Hirt, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639279292
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hirt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirt works at Center For Integrative Medicine in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hirt’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirt.

