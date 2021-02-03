Overview

Dr. Michael Hinni, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Hinni works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

