Dr. Michael Hilts, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hilts, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Guilford Pathology Assoc Inc1211 Virginia St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 275-0927
- 2 411 Parkway St Ste E1, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 895-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hilts, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Moses H Cone Hosp
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.