Dr. Michael Hillegass, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Hillegass, MD is a Registered Nurse in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Hillegass works at
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Outstanding comprehensive visit
