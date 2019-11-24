Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1404 Winter Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-4300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, listens to you, and don’t judge you. Listens to your concerns as an individual, Great carrying doctor.
About Dr. Michael Hill, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174568349
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
