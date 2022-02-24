Overview

Dr. Michael Hill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Hill works at Loma Linda University Health Plastic Surgery in Riverside, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA, Murrieta, CA and Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.