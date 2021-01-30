Overview

Dr. Michael Hickham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Hickham works at ENT Specialists of Metairie in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.