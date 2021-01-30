Dr. Michael Hickham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hickham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hickham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
ENT Specialists of Metairie4315 Houma Blvd Ste 401, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 889-5335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Michael Hickham is the best ENT I’ve seen in my almost 65 years !!! I have always suffered from sinus infections that would get better then a few weeks after finishing antibiotics would come back . Finally my asthma specialist sent me to Dr Hickham who ran a CT scan and saw where tissue was blocking the infection from fully draining from my sinuses. In 2009 Dr Hickham perform a simple removal of that tissue and I have not had another sinus infection since! I highly recommend him and am so glad he chose to bring his skills here to St John Parish!
About Dr. Michael Hickham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518967793
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Allergy & Immunology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickham has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.