Overview

Dr. Michael Hibbard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Osceola Community Hospital and Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center.



Dr. Hibbard works at North Central Heart Institute in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.